Risotto with Fennel & Peas

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or other wide saucepan over low heat. Add fennel and onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 7 to 10 minutes. Add rice and stir for 1 minute to coat grains. Add wine and cook, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup chicken broth and cook, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Continue adding the broth, about 1/2 cup at a time, and cooking, stirring frequently, until the rice is just tender and the mixture is creamy, about 15 minutes. Add peas and the cooked carrots. Stir in cheese and Pernod, if using. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.