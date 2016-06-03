Paella Rápida

Smoked mussels replace the pork sausages of a traditional paella, adding depth of flavor without the fat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine broth and saffron in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add shrimp and saute until pink and curled, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add 1 teaspoon oil to the pan. Add chicken and saute until lightly browned on the outside and opaque inside, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the pan. Season the shrimp and chicken with salt and pepper and set aside.

  • Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the skillet. Add onions and garlic; saute until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. (Add 1 to 2 tablespoons water if they become too dry.) Stir in tomatoes and crushed red pepper; simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes, breaking up tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Add rice and stir to coat well with the tomato mixture. Stir in the reserved chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes.

  • Gently stir artichoke hearts, peas, roasted red peppers, smoked mussels and the reserved shrimp and chicken into the rice mixture. Cover and cook until the rice is tender and the shrimp and chicken are heated through, 5 to 10 minutes longer. (Stir occasionally to prevent scorching, if necessary.) Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Note: Literally the dried stigma from Crocus sativus, saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Over 75,000 flowers are required for each pound of saffron. Fortunately, a little goes a long way. It's used sparingly to add golden yellow color and flavor to a wide variety of Middle Eastern, African and European-inspired foods. Find it in the specialty-herb section of large supermarkets, gourmet-food shops and tienda.com. Wrapped in foil and placed in a container with a tight-fitting lid, it will keep in a cool, dry place for several years.

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 5.9g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 110.7mg; vitamin a iu 2082.1IU; vitamin c 33.5mg; folate 100.8mcg; calcium 111.4mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 62.3mg; potassium 685.9mg; sodium 991.1mg; thiamin 0.8mg.
1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
