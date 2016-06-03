Oven Baked Fries

Coated with olive oil and baked in a hot oven, these fries are soft and buttery inside and crisp on the outside—the perfect combination.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1993; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How Do You Make Crispy Fries in the Oven?

Cut the Potatoes into Wedges

Cutting the potatoes into even wedges creates two flat surface areas for browning, and helps the fries crisp up and brown evenly. When baking, turn them once halfway into the roasting time.

Don't Overcrowd the Baking Sheet

The potato wedges should be in a single layer with some space between them, which allows air to circulate around them. Overcrowding the potatoes will steam them instead of roasting them.

Bake at a High Heat Temperature

The potatoes are roasted at a higher temperature of 450°F. The higher oven temperature ensures the potatoes develop a golden brown color and crisp edges without having to bake them for too long.

Flavor Variations to Try

For this recipe, we use dried thyme to flavor the oven fries. Feel free to experiment with other herbs and spices at home. Try our healthy spice mix recipes and seasoning blends and herb mixes.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Toss potato wedges with oil, salt and thyme (if using). Spread the wedges out on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake until browned and tender, turning once, about 20 minutes total.

Equipment

Rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 31.6g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 1.8g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 14.9IU; vitamin c 14.4mg; folate 41.8mcg; calcium 22.6mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 41.8mg; potassium 799.6mg; sodium 305.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fat
