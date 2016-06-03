Oven Baked Fries
Coated with olive oil and baked in a hot oven, these fries are soft and buttery inside and crisp on the outside—the perfect combination.
How Do You Make Crispy Fries in the Oven?
Cut the Potatoes into Wedges
Cutting the potatoes into even wedges creates two flat surface areas for browning, and helps the fries crisp up and brown evenly. When baking, turn them once halfway into the roasting time.
Don't Overcrowd the Baking Sheet
The potato wedges should be in a single layer with some space between them, which allows air to circulate around them. Overcrowding the potatoes will steam them instead of roasting them.
Bake at a High Heat Temperature
The potatoes are roasted at a higher temperature of 450°F. The higher oven temperature ensures the potatoes develop a golden brown color and crisp edges without having to bake them for too long.
Flavor Variations to Try
For this recipe, we use dried thyme to flavor the oven fries. Feel free to experiment with other herbs and spices at home. Try our healthy spice mix recipes and seasoning blends and herb mixes.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
