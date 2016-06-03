Saute of Turkey Cutlets with a Ragout of Mushrooms

Ragoût is French word meaning “something that wakes up the appetite or the senses.” The combination of wild and cultivated mushrooms sautéed with fresh tarragon in this dish does just that. Mashed potatoes round out the meal.

Perla Meyers
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1992

40 mins
4

  • Combine flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Dredge turkey cutlets in the flour mixture, shaking off excess.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Saute half of the turkey cutlets until golden brown on the outside and no longer pink inside, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining turkey and oil.

  • Place butter in the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add shallots and saute until softened but not browned, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and saute until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Pour in broth and bring to a boil.

  • Dissolve arrowroot or cornstarch in water in a small bowl. Add to the mushroom mixture and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in chopped or dried tarragon. Taste and adjust seasonings.

  • Spoon the mushroom sauce over the turkey cutlets, garnish with tarragon sprigs and serve immediately.

216 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 2.1g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 50.1mg; vitamin a iu 138.2IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 26.8mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 16.4mg; potassium 327mg; sodium 322mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
