Luscious Lemon Squares

This bake-sale bestseller deserved a fix. It was easy to cut the yolks from the filling but trickier to slim down the shortbread crust. We managed to trim the overall fat by half and maintain the tender crust. These are best served the day they are made.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1992

1 hr 30 mins
16

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat the inside of an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

  • Stir together cake flour and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl. Cut cream cheese into the flour mixture with a pastry blender or your fingertips until crumbly. Gradually add oil, stirring with a fork. Toss with fingertips until evenly moistened. (The mixture will be crumbly.) Press into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until light golden.

  • To make filling: Beat egg whites, sugar and lemon zest together in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Stir together all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Add to the egg-white mixture and beat until blended. Beat in lemon juice. Pour over the hot crust and bake for about 20 minutes longer, or until the top is light golden and set. Let cool in the pan on a rack.

  • Coat a sharp knife with cooking spray and cut into squares. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 12g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 21.3IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 29mcg; calcium 16mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 35.8mg; sodium 73mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
