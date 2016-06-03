Cinnamon-Sugar Topping

This simple topping gives the crisp cookies a delightful finish. For a festive look, place a stencil over the cookie before sprinkling with sugar. You can also tint the sugar mixture with a few drops of food coloring.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

total:
5 mins
Servings:
6

  • Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Before baking cookies, brush with egg white then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 1.2mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 4.6mg; sodium 4.2mg.
Free Food
