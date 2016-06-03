Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew

Absolutely delicious! I can't even explain how much I loved this stew. It is incredibly filling and the flavors mix together so well. My husband and I both had seconds and finished off the leftovers the next day (and he's not usually a big fan of lamb). As I was prepping it, I was worried about the big slices of vegetables not cooking properly (since I'm used to dicing veggies for stews), but everything cooks together amazingly well. I've never cooked with lamb, and it seemed to be a little tougher to cut and trim compared to beef, but that could be my inexperience. The effort was so worth it though! I followed the recipe with only the following exceptions: I used yellow squash instead of zucchini because it's what I had on hand, and I think I also used more lamb than the recipe called for. I bought a 3-lb leg of lamb and cut away about a third of it because there was so much fat on it.