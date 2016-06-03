Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew

Layers of fresh Mediterranean vegetables, seasoned with an abundance of bay, garlic and oregano, meld with tender lamb into a luscious harvest-time supper. Serve the stew with rice or warm whole-wheat pita.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1998

4 hrs
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Season lamb with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the lamb and sear, turning, until well browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a 4-quart slow cooker. Add another 1/2 tablespoon oil to skillet and brown remaining lamb. Add to slow cooker.

  • Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil to skillet and reduce heat to medium. Add onions and cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and oregano; cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer, mashing with a potato masher or fork. Remove from heat and spoon half the mixture over the lamb.

  • Arrange potatoes in a layer in the pot; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Add green beans, followed by eggplant and zucchini, seasoning each layer with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Spread remaining tomato-onion mixture over vegetables. Top with bay leaves.

  • Cover and cook on high until lamb and vegetables are very tender, about 4 hours. Discard bay leaves. Serve hot, garnished with parsley.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat on the stovetop, in a microwave or in the oven.

Lamb cut from the leg is 19 percent leaner than shoulder meat.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 15.3g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 6g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 43.4mg; vitamin a iu 484.8IU; vitamin c 22.5mg; folate 46.3mcg; calcium 68mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 628.6mg; sodium 465.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
