Tuna & White Bean Salad

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998

10 mins
4

  • Whisk lemon juice, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add beans, tuna, onion, parsley and basil; toss to coat well.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.

223 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 367.7IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 11.6mcg; calcium 81.8mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 14.6mg; potassium 128.9mg; sodium 532.2mg.
1 starch, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
