Tuna & White Bean Salad

I made this so I didn't have to turn on the stove on a hot day. It was just wonderful. I have tried to make a mayo free tuna with yogurt, but it just isn't great, ok it's just barely edible. The beans here add that creamy texture and something else (I don't how to explain it) of the mayo. I don''t use salt and the beans were no salt added and yet it had plenty of flavor. I'll definitely make this again this summer, suppose to be a hot one.