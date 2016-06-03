Spinach Pesto

This versatile pesto can be tossed with pasta for a quick supper or spread on crostini for a sophisticated appetizer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
21

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place walnuts, bread and garlic in a food processor or blender; blend until smooth. Blend in spinach, yogurt, Parmesan and oil. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: To toast walnuts: Spread nuts on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.7g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.7mg; vitamin a iu 447.9IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 12.3mcg; calcium 37.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.3mg; potassium 41mg; sodium 68.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022