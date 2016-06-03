Spinach & Citrus Salad

Spinach and red onion join grapefruit in a refreshing salad that would be an excellent starter, or add sliced chicken breast for a light entree.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion in a small bowl, cover with cold water and soak for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, remove skin and white pith from grapefruit (or oranges) with a sharp knife and discard. Working over a small bowl to catch the juice, cut the grapefruit (or orange) segments from their surrounding membrane; reserve the segments in a small bowl. Measure 2 tablespoons of the juice into a salad bowl.

  • Add vinegar, oil, mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper to the salad bowl. Add spinach and the reserved onion and fruit sections. Toss and garnish with poppy seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.6g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 8.5g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 6554.2IU; vitamin c 52.2mg; folate 128.7mcg; calcium 86.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 59mg; potassium 499.5mg; sodium 231.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022