Spinach & Citrus Salad
Spinach and red onion join grapefruit in a refreshing salad that would be an excellent starter, or add sliced chicken breast for a light entree.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.6g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 8.5g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 6554.2IU; vitamin c 52.2mg; folate 128.7mcg; calcium 86.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 59mg; potassium 499.5mg; sodium 231.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 fat