Coffee Bavarian Cream

This creamy Kahlúa-spiked coffee dessert is perfect for hot summer nights.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1994

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir coffee granules, coffee liqueur and warm water in a small heatproof cup or bowl until the granules have dissolved. Sprinkle gelatin over the mixture and set aside to soften for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, dry milk, confectioners' sugar and ice water in a blender; blend on low speed until smooth.

  • Set the bowl containing the coffee mixture in a small skillet of simmering water and stir until the gelatin dissolves. Add to the cream cheese mixture in the blender and combine briefly. Add 4 ice cubes and blend on high speed until smooth. If at this point the mixture has not begun to thicken, add an additional ice cube and blend. Divide the mixture between 4 dessert dishes or wineglasses and refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle each portion with a little cinnamon and serve.

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 24.3g; sugars 22.3g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 16.9mg; vitamin a iu 359.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 16.6mg; potassium 257.6mg; sodium 153.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

