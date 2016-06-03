Pasta e Ceci (Pasta & Chickpea Soup)

This thick soup is full of ceci (Italian for chickpeas), tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.

G. Franco Romagnoli
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Recipe Summary

30 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over low heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and rosemary; simmer for 5 minutes, crushing tomatoes with a fork or potato masher. Pour in broth and water; bring to a simmer over medium heat.

  • Meanwhile, mash 1 cup chickpeas in a small bowl with a fork or potato masher. Stir the mashed chickpeas, pasta and pepper into the tomato-broth mixture. Simmer, uncovered, until the pasta is tender, 8 to 10 minutes or according to package directions. Stir in the remaining whole chickpeas and heat through. If using fresh rosemary, remove the sprig. Serve the soup with a sprinkling of grated cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 53.6g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 2.5g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 8.5mg; vitamin a iu 33.1IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 105.5mcg; calcium 56.6mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 79.8mg; potassium 385.9mg; sodium 657.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 1/2 starch, 1 lean meat
