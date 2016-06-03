Rich Crab Dip
In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 20.3mg; vitamin a iu 69.9IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 11mcg; calcium 37.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.3mg; potassium 100.1mg; sodium 126.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 lean meat