Rich Crab Dip

In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

total:
50 mins
Servings:
12

Directions

  • Place cottage cheese in a fine-mesh sieve and press on it to remove excess moisture. Transfer the cottage cheese to a food processor or blender; add cream cheese and blend until smooth. Transfer to a medium saucepan and add garlic, pepper, Worcestershire, Old Bay and cayenne. Heat over low heat, stirring frequently, until warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Add crab and lemon juice; stir well. Heat until warm, 30 to 40 seconds. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

2 tablespoons
41 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 20.3mg; vitamin a iu 69.9IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 11mcg; calcium 37.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.3mg; potassium 100.1mg; sodium 126.4mg.
1 lean meat
