Kale Artichoke Dip

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

Breana Killeen

total:
45 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine kale (or spinach), artichoke hearts, cream cheese, yogurt, shallot, garlic, salt, pepper and cayenne (if using) in a large bowl. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. 3. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake until starting to brown and bubble, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Bake until hot, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 4.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 1.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 12.1mg; vitamin a iu 1532.2IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 31.1mcg; calcium 85.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 168.1mg; sodium 134.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
