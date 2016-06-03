Kale Artichoke Dip
A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Bake until hot, about 40 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 4.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 1.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 12.1mg; vitamin a iu 1532.2IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 31.1mcg; calcium 85.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 168.1mg; sodium 134.6mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat