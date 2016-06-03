Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin and salt in a blender. Puree until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the sauce into a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Nestle chicken into the sauce. Cover and cook on High for 3 hours or on Low for 6 hours.

  • Remove the chicken and shred using two forks. Stir the chicken back into the sauce in the slow cooker. Add cream cheese, beans, corn and Cheddar. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on High until the cheese is melted and the sauce is hot, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Serve the dip topped with scallions and cilantro.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Reheat before serving.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 10.9g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 3.9g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 51.2mg; vitamin a iu 769.8IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 37.1mcg; calcium 109.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25.7mg; potassium 384.2mg; sodium 381.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 1/2 starch, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022