Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

The flavors in this dish were nice, but the sauce was really runny for me. I had to boil it down a lot in the end, and even then, it didn't thicken up, even with the cream cheese and regular cheese. In the end I ended up baking it with a little more cheese on top to thicken it up more because it was so runny. I have the feeling this is one of those dishes that will taste better the second day. The cilantro and scallions are a must for flavor, don't leave those out.