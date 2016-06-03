Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.

Seamus Mullen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

total:
25 mins
Servings:
5

  • Cut snap peas in half lengthwise. Very thinly slice radishes into coin shapes or half-moons. Toss the peas, radishes, mint and cheese in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, then toss with lemon juice and oil. Serve garnished with a sprinkle of Aleppo pepper and flowers, if desired.

Named for the Syrian town, crushed dried Aleppo pepper has a moderate heat with a hint of fruity tang. Use it as you would other crushed chile peppers. Find it in specialty markets and from online spice purveyors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 8.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 1320.5IU; vitamin c 62.5mg; folate 54.5mcg; calcium 77.4mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 30.9mg; potassium 294mg; sodium 316.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
