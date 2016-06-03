Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Named for the Syrian town, crushed dried Aleppo pepper has a moderate heat with a hint of fruity tang. Use it as you would other crushed chile peppers. Find it in specialty markets and from online spice purveyors.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat