Southern Beets & Greens with Chevre Spoonbread
Don't toss those beet greens! In this healthy recipe, orange-glazed beets and garlicky beet greens are served alongside a cheesy spoonbread. If you've never tried a spoonbread--a custard-like cornbread--you're in for a treat. Serve this Southern-inspired recipe with oven-fried chicken or sautéed shrimp.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare beets (Steps 2 & 7) and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat over low.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup spoonbread, 1/3 cup beets & 1/4 cup greens
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 27.2g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 15.1g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 6.8g; cholesterol 94.4mg; vitamin a iu 2113.7IU; vitamin c 19.6mg; folate 70.3mcg; calcium 157.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 56.5mg; potassium 539.2mg; sodium 336.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat