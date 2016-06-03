Southern Beets & Greens with Chevre Spoonbread

To glaze beets: Remove zest from 1 orange and squeeze enough juice from both oranges to get 1/2 cup. Combine the zest and juice with the cooked beets, vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper to taste and salt in a small skillet. Bring to a lively simmer over medium-high heat; cook, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat if necessary, until the liquid has the consistency of a glaze, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove from heat; swirl in butter. Cover to keep warm.