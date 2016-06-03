Southern Beets & Greens with Chevre Spoonbread

Don't toss those beet greens! In this healthy recipe, orange-glazed beets and garlicky beet greens are served alongside a cheesy spoonbread. If you've never tried a spoonbread--a custard-like cornbread--you're in for a treat. Serve this Southern-inspired recipe with oven-fried chicken or sautéed shrimp.

Vivian Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Spoonbread
Beets & Greens

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Peel beets and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Bring 1 inch water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add the beets, cover and steam until tender, 16 to 18 minutes.

  • To prepare spoonbread: Meanwhile, coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Heat 2 cups milk, sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and cayenne in a medium saucepan over medium heat until bubbling around the edges. Whisk in cornmeal and cook, stirring, until the mixture starts to pull away from the sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in 3 tablespoons butter, a piece at the time.

  • Whisk egg yolks and the remaining 1/2 cup milk in a large bowl until well combined. Whisk in goat cheese. (It's OK if the mixture is slightly lumpy.)

  • Beat egg whites with an electric mixer in a medium mixing bowl until soft peaks form. Whisk one-third of the cornmeal mixture into the yolk mixture. Gently whisk in the remaining cornmeal mixture. Switching to a spatula, gently fold one-third of the egg whites into the batter. Gently fold in the remaining egg whites. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake the spoonbread until puffed and golden brown in spots, but still slightly moist in the center, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • To glaze beets: Remove zest from 1 orange and squeeze enough juice from both oranges to get 1/2 cup. Combine the zest and juice with the cooked beets, vinegar, honey, crushed red pepper to taste and salt in a small skillet. Bring to a lively simmer over medium-high heat; cook, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat if necessary, until the liquid has the consistency of a glaze, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove from heat; swirl in butter. Cover to keep warm.

  • To prepare beet greens: Separate beet greens (or chard) from stems. Chop the stems and greens, keeping them separate. Heat oil, garlic and the stems in a large skillet over medium heat until starting to sizzle, then cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the greens, wine and salt; cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Serve the glazed beets and beet greens with the warm spoonbread.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare beets (Steps 2 & 7) and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat over low.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup spoonbread, 1/3 cup beets & 1/4 cup greens
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 27.2g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 15.1g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 6.8g; cholesterol 94.4mg; vitamin a iu 2113.7IU; vitamin c 19.6mg; folate 70.3mcg; calcium 157.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 56.5mg; potassium 539.2mg; sodium 336.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/23/2021