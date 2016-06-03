Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Wrap cooled cake airtight and store at room temperature for up to 1 day; glaze shortly before serving.
Room-temperature eggs make cakes fluffier. Here's a quick trick--place them (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for about 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat