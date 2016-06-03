Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
4 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper.

  • Beat sugar and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until creamy.

  • Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated.

  • Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low and beat in ricotta, lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and vanilla until just combined.

  • Sprinkle flour on top, then evenly sprinkle baking powder and salt over the flour.

  • With the mixer on low speed, beat until almost combined.

  • Add blueberries and gently fold into the batter.

  • Transfer to the prepared pan.

  • Bake the cake until starting to brown around the edges and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the edge to loosen the cake, then invert it onto the rack. Carefully turn it right-side up. Let cool completely.

  • Clean the bowl, add confectioners' sugar and whisk in the remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice until smooth.

  • Brush the glaze on the cake.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap cooled cake airtight and store at room temperature for up to 1 day; glaze shortly before serving.

Room-temperature eggs make cakes fluffier. Here's a quick trick--place them (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
one 1-inch-thick slice
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 44.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 24.8g; fat 11g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 96mg; vitamin a iu 433.3IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 15.4mcg; calcium 148.3mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 9mg; potassium 124mg; sodium 318.6mg; added sugar 21g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
