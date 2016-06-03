Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

I would give the recipe and instructions a 3.5 out 5. First I put aluminum foil loosely over the top to stop the browning. I was concerned it was on the verge of being over cooked on top. I agree with the other comments that the 2 cups of blueberries was to much and made the bread to wet and hard to set. I would cut back to 1.75 cups of blueberries next time and if still to wet, drop down to 1.5 cups of blueberries. I rinsed my blueberries, dried with a paper towel and coated with flour prior to adding them to the mix. I used regular white baking flour and greased my non-stick bread pan with Crisco. Did not use any parchment paper and had no difficulty getting the bread out of the pan after it cooled. I loved that the bread was mildly sweet. I used a bit extra fresh lemon juice and lemon zest and still would have liked more lemon flavor. However because I made it late at night and found myself without any powdered sugar to make the icing, my plan was to make a lemon sugar syrup to put on the bread in the morning; but I could not wait to taste it. If I had put a lemon topping of the syrup or powdered sugar it may have given it the stronger lemon flavor