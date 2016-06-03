Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash garlic and salt together with the side of a chef's knife to form a paste. Whisk the garlic paste, oil, vinegar and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add kale; toss to coat. Serve topped with trout, avocado and red onion.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 1.8g; fat 23g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 7.5mg; vitamin a iu 4851.2IU; vitamin c 63.1mg; folate 100.1mcg; calcium 85.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 35.8mg; potassium 450mg; sodium 461.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 4 fat
