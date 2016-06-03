Tandoori Chicken Kebabs
In this Indian-inspired healthy dinner recipe, tandoori-spiced yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these chicken kebabs. Serve with brown basmati rice and a spinach salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Marinate chicken (Step 2) for up to 1 day in the refrigerator; refrigerate yogurt dipping sauce separately.
Equipment: Eight 8- to 10-inch skewers
An oiled grill rack keeps your food from sticking. Once your grill is good and hot, dip a folded paper towel in a little oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 kebabs and 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 11.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 6.7g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 79.2mg; vitamin a iu 239IU; vitamin c 40.3mg; folate 24.4mcg; calcium 151.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 42.1mg; potassium 452.6mg; sodium 545.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat