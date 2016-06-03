Lemon & Herb Tofu Kebabs
In this healthy vegetarian kebab recipe, herbed yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce. Serve with couscous or quinoa and a green salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Make Ahead Tip: Marinate tofu (Step 2) for up to 1 day in the refrigerator; refrigerate yogurt dipping sauce separately.
Equipment: Eight 8- to 10-inch skewers
An oiled grill rack keeps your food from sticking. Once your grill is good and hot, dip a folded paper towel in a little oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack.
Serving Size:2 kebabs and 2 Tbsp. sauce
224 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 7.1g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 253.6IU; vitamin c 41.3mg; folate 17.2mcg; calcium 213.4mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 19.9mg; potassium 280.1mg; sodium 485.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat