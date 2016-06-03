Lemon & Herb Chicken Kebabs
Herbed yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these colorful kebabs in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Make Ahead Tip: Marinate chicken (Step 2) for up to 1 day in the refrigerator; refrigerate dipping sauce separately.
Equipment: Eight 8- to 10-inch skewers
An oiled grill rack keeps your food from sticking. Once your grill is good and hot, dip a folded paper towel in a little oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack.
291 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 6.7g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 79.2mg; vitamin a iu 269IU; vitamin c 41.3mg; folate 23.1mcg; calcium 146.2mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 433.7mg; sodium 544.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat