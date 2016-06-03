Lemon & Herb Chicken Kebabs

Herbed yogurt does double duty as a marinade and dipping sauce for these colorful kebabs in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano (and/or marjoram), garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Transfer 1/2 cup of the mixture to a small bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Add chicken to the remaining yogurt mixture and stir to coat. Let marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes or refrigerate up to 1 day.

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Toss bell pepper and onion in a large bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Thread the marinated chicken, bell pepper and onion pieces alternately onto eight 8- to 10-inch skewers. (Discard marinade.)

  • Reduce grill heat to medium. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the skewers, turning once, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender-crisp, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Serve with the reserved yogurt sauce for dipping.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Marinate chicken (Step 2) for up to 1 day in the refrigerator; refrigerate dipping sauce separately.

Equipment: Eight 8- to 10-inch skewers

An oiled grill rack keeps your food from sticking. Once your grill is good and hot, dip a folded paper towel in a little oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 kebabs and 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 6.7g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 79.2mg; vitamin a iu 269IU; vitamin c 41.3mg; folate 23.1mcg; calcium 146.2mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 433.7mg; sodium 544.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022