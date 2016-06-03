Shrimp & Vegetable Red Rice Salad

This healthy rice salad is loaded with vegetables and protein. Serve it as a healthy dinner or pack it up and take it along for your next picnic. Bhutanese red rice has a nutty taste and pleasant chewy texture, but any type of whole-grain rice tastes great in this hearty salad recipe. Check package directions: depending on the variety, red rice cooks for 20 to 50 minutes.

Katie Workman
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare rice according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, parsley (if using), mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • When the rice is done, stir 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette into it, then spread it on a baking sheet and let cool to room temperature.

  • Add the cooled rice to the remaining vinaigrette along with shrimp (or chickpeas), spinach, tomatoes, peas, radishes and feta; gently stir to combine.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 29.7g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2.9g; fat 17g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 94.8mg; vitamin a iu 1619.4IU; vitamin c 21.4mg; folate 43.3mcg; calcium 120.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 79.9mg; potassium 386.8mg; sodium 522.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022