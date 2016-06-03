Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange greens, snow (or snap) peas, strawberries, peas and feta on a serving platter. Whisk mint, oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl and drizzle over the salad.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 5.7g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 3425.6IU; vitamin c 51.7mg; folate 160.8mcg; calcium 134.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 45.7mg; potassium 510.3mg; sodium 262.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022