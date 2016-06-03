Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries
As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 5.7g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 3425.6IU; vitamin c 51.7mg; folate 160.8mcg; calcium 134.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 45.7mg; potassium 510.3mg; sodium 262.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat