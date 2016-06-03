Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

2 hrs
10

  • To prepare pork: Rub pork with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat a gas grill to medium-high.

  • Turn off one burner (leaving one to two burners lit, depending on your grill). Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Place the pork over the lit burner(s). Grill, turning once or twice, until browned on the top and bottom, 6 to 8 minutes total. Move the pork to the unheated portion of grill. Close the lid and grill-roast the pork for 20 minutes. Rotate the pork 180 degrees, close the lid and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 145 degrees F, 20 to 30 minutes more. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Combine herbs, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in oil; continue whisking until well combined.

  • To prepare bean puree: Puree beans and broth in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a medium saucepan and warm over medium heat. Stir in oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.

  • To serve, spread the bean puree on a platter, top with the sliced pork and spoon the vinaigrette down the middle of the pork.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare beans (Step 5) and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat just before serving, thinning with broth as needed.

An oiled grill rack keeps your food from sticking. Once your grill is good and hot, dip a folded paper towel in a little oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack.

3 oz. pork, 1/4 cup beans & 1 1/2 Tbsp. vinaigrette
305 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2.1g; fat 17.3g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 59.6mg; vitamin a iu 226.2IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 64.8mcg; calcium 53.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 609.6mg; sodium 335.9mg; thiamin 0.8mg; added sugar 1g.
1/2 starch, 3 lean meat, 3 fat
