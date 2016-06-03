Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Turn off one burner (leaving one to two burners lit, depending on your grill). Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Place the pork over the lit burner(s). Grill, turning once or twice, until browned on the top and bottom, 6 to 8 minutes total. Move the pork to the unheated portion of grill. Close the lid and grill-roast the pork for 20 minutes. Rotate the pork 180 degrees, close the lid and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 145 degrees F, 20 to 30 minutes more. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.