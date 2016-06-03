Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs

To prepare chicken & stock: Combine 1 tablespoon oil, thyme, ground ginger, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub onto meaty side of chicken. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken in 2 batches, meaty-side down, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Combine the chicken in the pot with onion, chopped carrots, celery, sliced ginger, bay leaf and peppercorns. Add water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, partially cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the chicken to a clean cutting board to cool; discard the skin. Shred the meat into bite-size pieces. Strain the stock; discard the solids.