Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs
Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor. This healthy ramen recipe features tons of vegetables and soy eggs, which are hard not to eat just on their own.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate soy eggs (Step 1) for up to 3 days; prepare chicken and stock (Step 4) up to 2 days ahead; refrigerate separately until ready to assemble the ramen.
Equipment: Wide-mouthed pint jar
Mirin is a sweet, low-alcohol rice wine essential in Japanese cooking. Look for it in your supermarket with the Asian or gourmet ingredients.
Miso is fermented bean paste made from barley, rice or soybeans. It is available in different colors; in general, the lighter the color, the more mild the flavor. Look for miso alongside the refrigerated tofu in the market. It will keep, in the refrigerator, for more than a year.
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat