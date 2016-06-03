Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.5g; fat 19.2g; saturated fat 8.6g; cholesterol 402.4mg; vitamin a iu 900.7IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 51.7mcg; calcium 83.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 216.5mg; sodium 458mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 lean meat, 2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat