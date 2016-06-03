Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

  • Whisk eggs, milk (or water), pepper and salt in a small bowl.

  • Melt butter in a small nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, tilting the pan to make sure the entire bottom is coated. Add the egg mixture and cook for 1 minute without stirring. Sprinkle salmon, cheese, onion and dill over one half of the eggs. Cook for 1 minute. Using a flexible spatula, lift the bare side to let raw egg from the middle flow underneath; you may need to tilt the pan slightly. Continue lifting in different spots until there's almost no raw egg on top. Cook 2 minutes more.

  • Using the spatula, flip the bare side over the filling, folding the omelet in half, and cook for 1 minute. (If the eggs are starting to brown, lower the heat.) Carefully flip the omelet over and cook 1 minute more. Serve immediately, garnished with more dill and pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.5g; fat 19.2g; saturated fat 8.6g; cholesterol 402.4mg; vitamin a iu 900.7IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 51.7mcg; calcium 83.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 216.5mg; sodium 458mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 lean meat, 2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat

rlocati1@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2017
I love smoked salmon any way I can get it so this is a winner all the way around for me. I usually do one egg and one egg white and a bit more salmon. I always add some herbs like chives and dill. Great! Read More
