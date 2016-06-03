Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil, garlic and crushed red pepper in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. As soon as the garlic starts to sizzle, add turkey, fennel seeds, paprika and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until it is almost cooked, 2 to 3 minutes. Add kale, vinegar and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, until the kale is wilted and the turkey is no longer pink, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from heat.

  • Place naan (or pitas) on a large baking sheet and brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Top with equal portions of the turkey mixture and mozzarella.

  • Broil until the cheese is melted and the edges are starting to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Cut in half.

Naan--Indian flatbread--makes a nice pizza crust when you're in a hurry. It's lower in sodium than our other favorite pizza-dough substitute, whole-wheat pita. Look for it in your supermarket bakery or deli.

Sometimes labeled “pearls” or bocconcini, mini fresh mozzarella balls are perfect for plopping on a pizza whole. If you can't find them, thinly slice regular fresh mozzarella.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1/2 pizza
498 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 4.1g; fat 27.6g; saturated fat 7.7g; cholesterol 86.1mg; vitamin a iu 3726.1IU; vitamin c 39.3mg; folate 54.1mcg; calcium 339.3mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 43.3mg; potassium 396.4mg; sodium 717.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
