Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta

This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.

Katie Workman
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta for 2 minutes less than the package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain and rinse the pasta. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil a large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks; cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add asparagus and garlic; cook, stirring, until the asparagus is tender-crisp, 2 to 4 minutes. Add peas; cook 1 minute more. Transfer to the bowl with the pasta.

  • Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and return to medium heat. Sprinkle in flour; cook, whisking, until it starts to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisking constantly, slowly pour in milk, then the reserved water, mustard, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, whisking, until the sauce thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in cheese and tarragon. Pour over the pasta mixture and stir until coated. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine breadcrumbs and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl and sprinkle over the casserole. Bake until steaming hot, 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 1 day; uncover and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before topping and baking (Step 5).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 54.8g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 10.2g; fat 21.3g; saturated fat 8.1g; cholesterol 39.5mg; vitamin a iu 1606.2IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 139.3mcg; calcium 475.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 84.4mg; potassium 488.9mg; sodium 565.5mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
