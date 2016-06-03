Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta

The flavor was decent although it needed a lot of extra salt and pepper to get it there. The biggest issue was the roux. Trying to make it in an already hot, very large skillet failed for me. I ended up straining everything and thickening it with cornstarch. Next time I would make the roux and sauce in a separate pot. I honestly probably wouldn't make this again except that my husband really liked it, and he rarely likes meat-free dishes!