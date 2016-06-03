Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.

Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss kiwi and mango with lime zest. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 22.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 17.3g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 953.2IU; vitamin c 95.3mg; folate 52.8mcg; calcium 33.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 20.1mg; potassium 355.5mg; sodium 3mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fruit
