Cucumber Bites

This quick, gluten-free snack recipe tops cucumbers with hummus, cheese and a hit of hot sauce.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

5 mins
1

  • Top each cucumber slice with a little hummus, then sprinkle with cheese. Top each slice with a few dots of sriracha.

6 cucumber bites
120 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 7.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 1.2g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 14.4mg; vitamin a iu 224.2IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 34.6mcg; calcium 118.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 35.2mg; potassium 186.2mg; sodium 210.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat
