I have made this salad twice. The first time, I followed it to the letter. The second time, I added about a tablespoon (maybe slightly less) of extra virgin olive oil to the tahini dressing. It tasted the same, yet it was a whole new salad at the same time. The olive oil definitely bumps up the taste factor. I also added 7 olives instead of 4 the second time, because I like 'em. The orange slices on the side are nice. I think they're there to cut the saltiness of the salad (although, I didn't personally find it too salty). The orange also adds nice color to the plate. This recipe will definitely be one of my regular dinners. It will be nice to have in the summer.