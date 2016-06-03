Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra

This healthy fish curry recipe showcases the complex flavors of Singapore. Soak up the sauce with rice noodles or brown rice. For eco-friendly fish choices, visit seafoodwatch.org.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

40 mins
4

  • Combine water and tamarind in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots, garlic, ginger and mustard seeds; cook, stirring often, until the shallots have softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add chili powder, coriander, cumin and turmeric; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tamarind mixture, okra, chiles, brown sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the okra is tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Add tomatoes and stir to combine. Add fish, submerging the pieces in the liquid as much as possible. Return to a simmer. Cover and cook until the fish is opaque in the center, 3 to 5 minutes.

Sticky, sour tamarind paste, or concentrate, is made from the pulp of seedy tamarind tree pods. It's one of the main ingredients in Worcestershire sauce and a key flavor in many Southeast Asian curries as well as Pad Thai. Typically sold in a jar, it keeps indefinitely in your fridge. If you can only find the type sold in blocks, for this recipe “massage” it into the water in Step 1, then strain it before adding it to the pan.

4 oz. fish & 1 1/4 cups vegetables
240 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 20.8g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 4.9g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 55.8mg; vitamin a iu 1901.1IU; vitamin c 25.5mg; folate 62.8mcg; calcium 108.4mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 77.7mg; potassium 789.4mg; sodium 581.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
2 1/2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
