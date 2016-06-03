Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra

Sticky, sour tamarind paste, or concentrate, is made from the pulp of seedy tamarind tree pods. It's one of the main ingredients in Worcestershire sauce and a key flavor in many Southeast Asian curries as well as Pad Thai. Typically sold in a jar, it keeps indefinitely in your fridge. If you can only find the type sold in blocks, for this recipe “massage” it into the water in Step 1, then strain it before adding it to the pan.