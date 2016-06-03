Gomae (Japanese-Style Spinach)

Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large pot of water on to boil.

  • Meanwhile, whisk tahini, vinegar, soy sauce, water and mirin in a large bowl.

  • Cook spinach in the boiling water until it just turns bright green, 15 to 30 seconds for baby spinach, 45 seconds to 1 minute for mature spinach. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Press or squeeze to remove excess water. Add the spinach to the dressing and toss to coat. Drizzle with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 5.8g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 1.1g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 7656.6IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; folate 164.9mcg; calcium 148mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 90.3mg; potassium 498mg; sodium 265.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
