Pea Shoot & Snap Pea Salad with Sunflower Seeds

Something different -- especially good if you like Tarragon Fresh spring ingredients like snap peas and sunflower sprouts made a wonderful combination, but were a little pricey at the store I went to. I did enjoy a small amount of this salad, but would not want to eat too much, as the 1/4 cup fresh Tarragon made that flavor a little more pronounced than I would like. Definitely worth a try if you have any of the ingredients growing in your garden. Pros: Delicious, fresh ingredients. A little different from the usual Cons: can be expensive ingredients