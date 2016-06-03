Pea Shoot & Snap Pea Salad with Sunflower Seeds

Grassy, sweet pea shoots add another layer of pea flavor to this light spring salad recipe. Look for them near other sprouts or at Asian markets and farmers' markets.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add pea shoots (or sunflower sprouts), snap peas, sunflower seeds and tarragon; gently toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 5.5g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 2425.2IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 43.4mcg; calcium 61.5mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 27.6mg; potassium 215.9mg; sodium 148.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 2 fat
