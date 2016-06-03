Barbecued Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

40 mins

4
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Lay two 24-inch-long sheets of foil on a work surface, overlapping one about halfway over the other to make one long, wide sheet. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Toss potatoes and kale with 1 tablespoon oil, chili powder, paprika, 1/4 teaspoon salt and garlic powder in a large bowl. Mound the vegetables in the center of the foil. Wrap up the foil into a packet and place on a baking sheet. Roast until the potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 145 degrees F, 6 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and cut crosswise into slices.

  • Mix barbecue sauce and water in the pan and add the pork, turning to coat with the sauce. Serve the kale and potatoes with the pork, drizzled with any sauce remaining in the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 oz. pork & 1 1/4 cups vegetables
Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 41.1g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 7.5g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 57.3mg; vitamin a iu 2124.6IU; vitamin c 31.1mg; folate 37.8mcg; calcium 62.2mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 61.7mg; potassium 914.2mg; sodium 537.7mg; thiamin 0.6mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
