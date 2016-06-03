Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread avocado on toast; season with pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and spinach and cook, stirring, until the spinach is wilted, 30 to 60 seconds. Top the avocado toast with the spinach.

  • Heat the remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in the pan. Crack egg into the pan. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 to 7 minutes for a soft-set yolk. Top the toast with the egg and salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 open-face sandwich
Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 24.2g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 3.4g; fat 25.5g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 5146.7IU; vitamin c 25.3mg; folate 221.4mcg; calcium 126.8mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 98mg; potassium 952.6mg; sodium 329.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 4 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022