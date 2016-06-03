St. Louis Slinger

To prepare chili: Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add turkey and cook, stirring often and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 2 minutes more. Add tomatoes and their juice, water, chili powder, cocoa, cumin, 3/4 teaspoon salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes. Keep warm over low heat while assembling the slingers. (Makes about 6 cups of chili; refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months.)