St. Louis Slinger

This is a slimmed-down recipe makeover of the famous St. Louis breakfast hangover cure. The healthy turkey chili is sans beans, but feel free to add a can of rinsed beans during the last 20 minutes in Step 1 if you like.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

1 hr 30 mins
4

Ingredients

St. Louis Chili
Slingers

Directions

  • To prepare chili: Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add turkey and cook, stirring often and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking, stirring often, until the onion is tender, about 2 minutes more. Add tomatoes and their juice, water, chili powder, cocoa, cumin, 3/4 teaspoon salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes. Keep warm over low heat while assembling the slingers. (Makes about 6 cups of chili; refrigerate leftovers for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months.)

  • To prepare Slingers: Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Rinse potatoes in cold water and thoroughly pat dry with a clean towel. Toss on a large baking sheet with oil, salt and pepper, then spread into a single layer. Roast until well-browned on the bottom, about 20 minutes. Stir and turn the potatoes; roast until brown and crispy, 10 to 15 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crispy; drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe out the pan.

  • When the potatoes are done, coat the skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Crack eggs into the skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 to 7 minutes for a soft-set yolk. Divide the potatoes among 4 plates; top each portion with bacon, a fried egg and 1/2 cup of the chili.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate chili for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

It's hard to find crushed tomatoes that are labeled “low-sodium,” so compare nutrition panels among brands. For the best tomato flavor we use those with little or no added sodium (under 200 mg per 1/2 cup).

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup potatoes, 1 slice bacon, 1 egg & 1/2 cup chili
Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 39.6g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 4g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 214.6mg; vitamin a iu 1227.4IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 52.1mcg; calcium 64mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 55.8mg; potassium 1207.4mg; sodium 691.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
