Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook lamb in a large pot over medium-high heat, stirring often and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook, stirring, until tender but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in wine and scrape up any browned bits. Add tomatoes and their juice, water, salt, pepper, cinnamon and allspice.

  • Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, about 1 hour. (Add a little water if it seems too dry.)

  • About 20 minutes before the sauce is ready, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain well. Transfer to a large bowl, add butter and toss until melted. Transfer to a serving platter. Ladle the sauce over the spaghetti. Serve topped with cheese, if desired.

Tips

It's hard to find crushed tomatoes that are labeled “low-sodium,” so compare nutrition panels among brands. For the best tomato flavor we use those with little or no added sodium (under 200 mg per 1/2 cup).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup pasta & 2/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 47.1g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 4.5g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 62.9mg; vitamin a iu 692.8IU; vitamin c 5.8mg; folate 21.9mcg; calcium 46.2mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 66mg; potassium 551.2mg; sodium 289.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat
