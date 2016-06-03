Mojo Stir-Fry Sauce

Take a trip to the Caribbean with this quick and healthy homemade stir-fry sauce recipe. Use it for stir-fries or as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lime juice, orange juice, cilantro, oil, cornstarch, salt, cumin, oregano and pepper in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 tablespoons
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1g; fat 2.4g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 73.8IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 4.8mcg; calcium 6.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.7mg; potassium 39.6mg; sodium 291.7mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022