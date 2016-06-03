Gochujang Stir-Fry Sauce

Get Korean street-food flavor with this quick and healthy homemade stir-fry sauce. Use it for stir-fries, as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork or for tossing with Asian noodles.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

5 mins
4

  • Combine gochujang, lemon juice, ginger, soy sauce, sherry, sesame oil and sugar in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

2 tablespoons
91 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 7.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.5IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 1.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 24.6mg; sodium 483.9mg; added sugar 7g.
1 other carbohydrate; 1/2 fat
