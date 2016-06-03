Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry
This healthy eggplant and shrimp stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016
Tip: Go for sustainably raised shrimp. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America; it's more likely to be sustainably caught.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
277 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 158.8mg; vitamin a iu 915.3IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; folate 61.8mcg; calcium 134.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 66.8mg; potassium 649.9mg; sodium 561mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/ 2 fat