Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry

This healthy eggplant and shrimp stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Sauce
Stir-Fry

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Combine gochujang, lemon juice, ginger, soy sauce, sherry, sesame oil and sugar in a small bowl. Place near the stove.

  • To prepare stir-fry: Heat a 14-inch flat-bottom carbon-steel wok over high heat. (You'll know it's hot enough when a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact.) Add 1 tablespoon oil and swirl to coat. Add shrimp and stir-fry until just cooked, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large plate.

  • Swirl in another 1 tablespoon oil; add eggplant and scallions. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

  • Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil; add garlic and green beans. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender, 2 to 4 minutes more.

  • Return the shrimp to the wok. Add the reserved sauce and cook, gently stirring, until well coated and hot, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

Tip: Go for sustainably raised shrimp. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America; it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 5.3g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 158.8mg; vitamin a iu 915.3IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; folate 61.8mcg; calcium 134.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 66.8mg; potassium 649.9mg; sodium 561mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/ 2 fat
