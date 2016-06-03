Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini

Sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella give this easy tuna sandwich recipe Italian flair. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette for a light lunch or dinner.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

15 mins
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, mayonnaise and salt in a small bowl. Spread the tuna mixture on 1 slice of bread, top with mozzarella and another slice of bread.

  • Brush the bread with oil. Cook the sandwich in a panini maker or in a small skillet over medium heat until toasted.

1 sandwich
583 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 45g; dietary fiber 10.9g; sugars 8.3g; fat 33.8g; saturated fat 9.1g; cholesterol 49.2mg; vitamin a iu 7993.8IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; folate 148.9mcg; calcium 292.1mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 69.2mg; potassium 1017.1mg; sodium 785.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 3 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 4 1/2 fat
