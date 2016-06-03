Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts
This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
341 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 18.4g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 7.7mg; vitamin a iu 520.4IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 24.3mcg; calcium 389.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 46.3mg; potassium 527.2mg; sodium 123.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 1 1/2 low-fat milk, 1 fat