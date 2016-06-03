Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts

This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats and milk in a small saucepan. Bring just to a boil over high heat; then reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the oats are tender and creamy, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 2 minutes. Serve topped with yogurt, apple and walnuts.

    Advertisement

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 18.4g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 7.7mg; vitamin a iu 520.4IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 24.3mcg; calcium 389.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 46.3mg; potassium 527.2mg; sodium 123.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 low-fat milk, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022