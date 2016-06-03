Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala

How to Prep Celery Root

1) Top It: Cut off the stem (if any) and about 1/2 inch off the top of the root.

2) Tail It: Slice off the bottom so it will sit flat on the cutting board.

3) Shave It: Cut off thin slices of the knobby peel all the way around the root.

4) Prep It: Slice or chop, placing pieces in lemon water to prevent browning.