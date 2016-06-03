Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala

In this 5-ingredient healthy recipe, celery root replaces traditional potatoes for an easy Indian-inspired chicken dinner with a creamy spiced tomato sauce. Pick your favorite jarred Tikka Masala sauce. Serve over brown basmati rice or with warm naan and steamed green beans.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery root (or potato) and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink on the outside, about 4 minutes. Add sauce; adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until the celery root is tender and the chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in peas and simmer for 1 minute more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

How to Prep Celery Root
1) Top It: Cut off the stem (if any) and about 1/2 inch off the top of the root.
2) Tail It: Slice off the bottom so it will sit flat on the cutting board.
3) Shave It: Cut off thin slices of the knobby peel all the way around the root.
4) Prep It: Slice or chop, placing pieces in lemon water to prevent browning.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 6.3g; fat 26.6g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 105.6mg; vitamin a iu 1202.1IU; vitamin c 16.3mg; folate 31.3mcg; calcium 97.2mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 46.3mg; potassium 477.2mg; sodium 651.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat

