Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala
In this 5-ingredient healthy recipe, celery root replaces traditional potatoes for an easy Indian-inspired chicken dinner with a creamy spiced tomato sauce. Pick your favorite jarred Tikka Masala sauce. Serve over brown basmati rice or with warm naan and steamed green beans.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
How to Prep Celery Root
1) Top It: Cut off the stem (if any) and about 1/2 inch off the top of the root.
2) Tail It: Slice off the bottom so it will sit flat on the cutting board.
3) Shave It: Cut off thin slices of the knobby peel all the way around the root.
4) Prep It: Slice or chop, placing pieces in lemon water to prevent browning.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 6.3g; fat 26.6g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 105.6mg; vitamin a iu 1202.1IU; vitamin c 16.3mg; folate 31.3mcg; calcium 97.2mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 46.3mg; potassium 477.2mg; sodium 651.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat