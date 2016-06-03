Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous

Tips

Spice blends like za'atar give you big flavor from just one ingredient. A mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs, look for it in the bulk-spice section of natural-food stores, in specialty-food stores or on amazon.com. To make your own mix: Blend 1 tsp. each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 tsp. salt.

Chicken tenders require zero prep (just rip open the package) and cook in a snap because they're so thin, which makes them perfect for fast weeknight meals. The tender is typically found attached to the underside of the chicken breast, but can also be purchased separately.

Many whole grains take 30-plus minutes to cook, but whole-wheat couscous is ready in five. It's a flavor sponge, so serve with a saucy dish or try stirring fresh herbs or citrus juice into it, as we do here. If you don't like the taste of whole-wheat, don't worry--it's mellow in couscous.