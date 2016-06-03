Basil & Parmesan Breadsticks

In this easy homemade breadstick recipe, prepared pizza dough is topped with Parmesan cheese and dried basil for a no-knead alternative to dinner rolls. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 400 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or coat with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into 16 equal pieces and roll each into a 12- to 14-inch-long breadstick on a lightly floured surface (see Tip). Place the breadsticks at least 1/2 inch apart on the baking sheets. Brush with oil and sprinkle with Parmesan and basil, pressing if necessary to help it stick.

  • Bake the breadsticks on the upper and lower racks, switching the pans halfway through, until lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

Tips

Tips: Look for balls of prepared whole-wheat pizza dough at your supermarket, fresh or frozen and without any hydrogenated oils.

If your dough “resists” being rolled out, let it rest 10 to 15 minutes, then try rolling it out again.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 breadstick
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; vitamin a iu 9.1IU; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 14.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.4mg; potassium 4.4mg; sodium 90.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022