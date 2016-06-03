Green Beans & Pancetta with Whole-Grain Mustard Dressing

In this easy vegetable side recipe, green beans are tossed with crispy bits of pancetta, shallot and whole-grain mustard after cooking. If you can't find pancetta, bacon is a perfect alternative.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta and cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 5 minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a paper-towel-lined plate.

  • Add shallot and green beans to the pan. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water and salt. Cover and cook until the beans are tender and the water has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and toss with mustard, pepper and the reserved pancetta. Transfer to a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.8g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 6.7mg; vitamin a iu 822.6IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 38.6mcg; calcium 44.3mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 251.9mg; sodium 358mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
