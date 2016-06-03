Indian-Style Mustard Greens & Kale with Toasted Naan

This healthy appetizer recipe features tons of dark leafy greens cooked with chile, ginger and turmeric and topped with the Indian cheese, paneer. If you want to serve it like a flatbread, brush whole naan lightly with olive oil and toast on a grill pan until lightly charred on both sides. Top with greens and cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

40 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

  • Lightly brush naan on both sides with 2 tablespoons oil. Cut each into 6 wedges and arrange on 2 large baking sheets. Bake, turning once and rotating top to bottom, until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn broiler to high.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add mustard greens and kale. Cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to a colander and drain well, pressing with a spoon to remove excess water. Place the greens in a food processor and process until very finely chopped. Add cornmeal and pulse to combine.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; add onion, garlic, chile to taste and ginger. Cook, stirring frequently, until soft and golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Add turmeric; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the greens and cook, stirring, until the moisture evaporates, 1 to 2 minutes more. Stir in lemon juice and salt. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil until the cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve the greens with the toasted naan wedges for scooping.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip:

Hot chile peppers--such as the serranos in this dish--might awaken your taste buds and make you sweat, but they add more than just heat to your meal. Hot chiles (and zesty spices like cayenne and crushed red pepper) have health benefits, too, as they help trigger the body's natural cooling system and rev up metabolism.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3? naan wedges & 1/4 cup greens
Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 31.5g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 4.5g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 8.9mg; vitamin a iu 2473.5IU; vitamin c 43.8mg; folate 42.3mcg; calcium 146.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 60.5mg; potassium 354.4mg; sodium 494.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat

