Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup

This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

1 hr 10 mins
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cumin, cinnamon and cayenne; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth and chicken. Cover, increase heat to high and bring to a simmer. Uncover and cook, turning the chicken occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 22 minutes. Skim any foam from the surface as the chicken cooks. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board. When cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bones and shred.

  • Meanwhile, add sweet potato, bell pepper and green beans to the pot; return to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 10 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken, chickpeas, salt and pepper and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in harissa.

Tips

Tip: Harissa is a fiery Tunisian chile paste commonly used in North African cooking. Find it at specialty-foods stores or online. Different brands vary in heat, so start with a little and taste as you go.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate, without the harissa, for up to 3 days. To serve, reheat and then stir in harissa.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 27.4g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 5.6g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 45.1mg; vitamin a iu 8473IU; vitamin c 53.7mg; folate 36.9mcg; calcium 72.1mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 60.3mg; potassium 794.4mg; sodium 562.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
