Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup

This is a fantastic recipe! I'm pregnant and was looking for a healthy & tasty soup. I did make some substitutions which I believe worked out in my favor. For one I added an extra 4 cups of chicken broth (since i like broth and the original liquid cooked down quite a bit). Another thing I did differently was that I used (instead of Harissa) 1/4 cup Sriracha mixed with 1/2 tsp each of cumin, paprika and cinnamon. I ended up using 2 tsp of this mixture to attain a perfect level of spice for the soup and kept the extra to put in things like ramen or to mix with mayo for a kick for future sandwiches. I also used orange and yellow peppers instead of red since they're cheaper and added 2 cups of sliced carrots.